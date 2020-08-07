 Skip to Content

Pritzker set to announce new guidelines to help prevent spread of COVID-19

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is set to announce new guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 9:30 a.m. on Friday from Chicago.

According to his press team, Gov. Pritzker will be joined by industry leaders for the announcement.

There's no word on what those guidelines might be or if they will be statewide guidelines or region specific.

We'll carry the press conference live on our website and on the 13 WREX Facebook page.

