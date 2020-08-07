Protesters rally in Portland as mayor decries violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Violent clashes between protesters and police in Portland, Oregon, this week have ratcheted up tensions in the city days after an agreement between state and federal officials appeared to bring calm. And more demonstrations were planned overnight Thursday, hours after the city’s mayor decried the unrest. Authorities say protesters barricaded about 20 police officers inside a precinct late Wednesday and tried to set it on fire. Portland police used tear gas on the crowd — the first time since U.S. agents left the city. Protests have gone on unabated in Portland since May 25 following the death of George Floyd.