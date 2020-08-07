Liberty U’s Falwell takes leave after social media uproar

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. has taken an indefinite leave of absence as president and chancellor of Liberty University, days after a social media post he made drew criticism and calls for his resignation. The private evangelical Christian university gave no reason Friday for the department in a one-sentence announcement. But he apologized recently for a photo he posted showing him with his pants unzipped and his arm around a young woman. An early supporter of President Donald Trump, Falwell has served since 2007 as president of the university founded by his evangelist father, the late Rev. Jerry Falwell. He didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.