Lester expected to start for Cubs at Cardinals

Chicago Cubs (10-3, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (2-3, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jon Lester (1-0, .82 ERA, .55 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

The Cardinals finished 46-30 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. St. Louis hit 210 total home runs with 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.

The Cubs went 37-39 in division games in 2019. Chicago hit .252 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 256 total home runs last season.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.