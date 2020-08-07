Judge rejects pharmacy chains’ bid to toss opioid suits

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal judge overseeing the massive opioid litigation in Cleveland has ruled against a request by five retail pharmacy chains to dismiss lawsuits filed by two Ohio counties. The Lake and Trumbull county lawsuits scheduled for trial next May claim the dispensing practices by the store chains were a public nuisance under Ohio law. CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and Giant Eagle argued in their motion to dismiss that nuisance laws don’t apply to the counties’ claims. The two northeast Ohio counties’ lawsuits were the first to target retail pharmacy chains as both distributors and dispensers of painkillers.