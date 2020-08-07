Indians hitting coach Van Burkleo opts out due to COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Indians hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo has opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about contracting the COVID-19 virus. Team President Chris Antonetti said Van Burkelo had been contemplating his departure for some time because of some high-risk conditions for him and his family. Antonetti said the challenges of traveling and lack of room in road ballparks may have been the tipping point for the 57-year-old Van Burkleo. He is in his eighth season with the club. Van Burkleo had been under fire for Cleveland’s early offensive struggles.