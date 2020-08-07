Herman Cain is mourned, celebrated at his funeral in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Herman Cain’s pastor said the former presidential candidate, businessman and ally of President Donald Trump was guided by his Christian faith in politics, business and his personal life. The Rev. Kenneth Lamont Alexander made the comments at Cain’s funeral on Friday in Atlanta. Cain died July 30 of complications from COVID-19. He was 74. He’d been ill with the coronavirus for several weeks. Trump on Twitter called him a “Powerful Voice of Freedom,” an American patriot, and a great friend. Cain briefly rose to the top of polls during the 2012 race for the Republican presidential nomination with a plan to simplify the tax code.