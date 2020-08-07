Friday Fun at Home – Backyard Golf Games

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While staying at home, 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne thought he would have some fun on Fridays to make the most of his time at home. Every Friday at 6, Derek will feature a new activity that can be done at home. It will be something that will get the blood flowing and get the positive vibes going for the weekend. And they'll usually feature his 3-year-old son Julian.

With this weekend's PGA Championship serving as the first golf major championship of the year, Derek and Julian decided to work on their golf skills in the backyard. They played some games to help their short game, with chipping and putting improvement on the menu. They're getting into golf mode with a major title on the line for the pros this weekend.