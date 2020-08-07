FAA employees who oversee airplane makers report pressure

Government employees responsible for making sure airplanes are safe say they face pressure from companies not to raise too many safety concerns. And the say their own bosses don’t back them up often enough. That’s according to a survey of Federal Aviation Administration employees that was delivered to Congress on Friday. Congress is investigating the FAA over the agency’s oversight of Boeing and its approval of the company’s Max jetliner, which is grounded after two of them crashed, killing 346 people. A key lawmaker says the report is disturbing and shows senior FAA officials rolling over for Boeing.