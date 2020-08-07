Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year’s overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Prosecutors in Texas say Eric Prescott Kay was arrested in Fort Worth, Texas, and made his first appearance Friday in federal court. Kay was communications director for the Angels. Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1, 2019, before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. Prosecutors are accusing Kay of giving the fentanyl to Skaggs.