Endangered Brazilian monkeys get a bridge to themselves

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — An overpass that juts from a forest over a four-lane highway in a rural area outside Rio de Janeiro is meant for a very special sort of pedestrian: golden lion tamarins, small orange primates that for decades have been at risk of extinction. The little primate’s name derives from the shock of orange fur that frames its face. Its habitat has shrunk over decades of rampant deforestation. Animal traffickers have also targeted the brighly colored monkeys. The highway’s administrator in late July finished construction of the overpass that’s aimed at helping conserve the species.