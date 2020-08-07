Champaign barbershop targeted by protesters closes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois barbershop that became the target of protests by racial justice activists has closed. The News-Gazette in Champaign reports Michael Long, the owner of Rogue Barber Co. in Champaign, announced in a now-deleted Facebook posting that the business was a private membership barbershop. It said potential customers must declare in an application if they are members of “violent extremist groups” like Black Lives Matter or antifa. RDI Properties President Michael Markstahler, owner of the property where Long leased space, says Long asked to abrogate the shop’s lease. Markstahler says Long turned in his keys late Thursday. Long didn’t return a request for comment.