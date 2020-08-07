Cease expected to start for Chicago against Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (8-6, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-6, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (1-1, 3.75 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Cease (1-1, 6.48 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Indians on Friday.

The White Sox finished 38-37 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits per game last season and totaled 182 home runs as a team.

The Indians went 48-28 in division games in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 286 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Cleveland leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Tim Anderson: (right groin), Edwin Encarnacion: (shoulder).

Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.