Boone County Fire District #2 Firefighters Association raises money with donut sales

BELVIDERE (WREX) — You can help out firefighters in Boone County by buying donuts.

Boone County Fire District #2 Firefighters Association is raising money by selling donuts and T-shirts. Friday was the first day people could pick up donuts at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Belvidere.

"We're trying to give back to the community with all this stuff going on right now," said Boone County Fire Protection District #2 Lt. Brian Block. "We're doing great with our online sales and it's a great fundraiser for our department at that time."

Sales will also continue Saturday and Sunday from 3 - 4 p.m. each day. For more information, click here.