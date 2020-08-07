Blackhawks punch ticket to round of 16

EDMONTON (WREX) — After falling into a quick 1-0 hole, the Chicago Blackhawks bounced back beat the Edmonton Oilers, 3-2, and advanced to the round of 16 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Chicago allowed a goal just 45 seconds into the game, but former Rockford IceHogs Brandon Saad and Matthew Highmore also scored 1st period goals to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead. With the game tied at 2 in the 3rd period, Dominik Kubalik scored the go-ahead goal, and Corey Crawford shut the door the rest of the way to lift the Blackhawks to the 3-1 series win over the Oilers.

The Blackhawks will face the top-seeded team in the Western Conference, either the Vegas Golden Knights or the Colorado Avalanche, who face off for the top seed Saturday night.