 Skip to Content

Blackhawks punch ticket to round of 16

10:50 pm Top Sports Stories

EDMONTON (WREX) — After falling into a quick 1-0 hole, the Chicago Blackhawks bounced back beat the Edmonton Oilers, 3-2, and advanced to the round of 16 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Chicago allowed a goal just 45 seconds into the game, but former Rockford IceHogs Brandon Saad and Matthew Highmore also scored 1st period goals to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead. With the game tied at 2 in the 3rd period, Dominik Kubalik scored the go-ahead goal, and Corey Crawford shut the door the rest of the way to lift the Blackhawks to the 3-1 series win over the Oilers.

The Blackhawks will face the top-seeded team in the Western Conference, either the Vegas Golden Knights or the Colorado Avalanche, who face off for the top seed Saturday night.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Related Articles

Skip to content