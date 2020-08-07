Big jump in Italy’s daily new cases driven by travel

ROME (AP) — The number of daily new coronvirus cases in Italy has jumped higher, with 552 confirmed infections on Friday, a roughly 38% jump compared to the previous day. Italy hasn’t seen a such a high daily new caseload since late May. The northeastern region of Veneto registered roughly a third of the new cases — 183. Veneto Gov. Luca Zaia said the new infections were found in Veneto residents who recently returned home from traveling to Spain, Peru, Malta, Croatia and Greece. In his daily briefing, the governor says “vacations are a risk.” Italy’s known coronavirus deaths now total 35,190.