Asian shares skid amid virus woes, China-US trade tensions

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower in lackluster trading as trade tensions between the U.S. and China offset optimism about more fiscal stimulus in the U.S. Benchmarks in Japan, China and Australia fell in Friday trading. Investors were also awaiting a U.S. report on jobs later in the day for another gauge of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Shares have been rising as investors waited for Congress and the White House to reach a hoped-for deal on more aid for the American economy. Worries about rising confirmed coronavirus cases around the world are weighing on market sentiments.