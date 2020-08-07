Appeals court revives House lawsuit for McGahn’s testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court in Washington has revived House Democrats’ lawsuit to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to appear before a congressional committee. But the court’s action Friday left other legal issues unresolved with time growing short in the current Congress. The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit voted 7-2 in ruling that the House Judiciary Committee can make its claims in court, reversing the judgment of a three-judge panel that would have ended the court fight. The matter now returns to the panel for consideration of other legal issues. The current House of Representatives session ends Jan. 3.