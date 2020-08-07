A US first, New Hampshire woman gets second face transplant

BOSTON (AP) — A New Hampshire woman has received a second face transplant. Fifty-two-year-old Carmen Blandin Tarleton was burned on over 80% of her body when her estranged husband beat her with a baseball bat and doused her body with lye in 2007. Six years ago, she received a face transplant at Brigham and Woman’s Hospital in Boston. But that transplant failed a year ago and on July 1 Tarleton became the first American to get a second transplant. Two years ago, a French man became the first to receive a second face transplant.