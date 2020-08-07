 Skip to Content

27 dead after migrant boat capsizes off West African coast

6:48 am National news from the Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — United Nations agencies say at least 27 people died after a boat carrying migrants capsized off West Africa between Mauritania and Western Sahara. More than 40 were initially feared dead on Thursday. The boat departed a number of days ago for Spain’s Canary Islands but had engine trouble and those on board were left stranded at sea. One survivor was found during a rescue operation by Mauritania’s coast guard. Authorities last year started detaining more boats off Mauritania carrying hundreds of migrants as the route has become more popular.

