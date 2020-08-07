$1 Million Powerball Prize Won in Loves Park

If you bought a Powerball ticket in Loves Park this weekend, you may want to check your ticket right away! A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased for the Saturday, August 1 drawing.

The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Loves Park Mobil, 6224 N. 2nd St., in Loves Park and matched five numbers – 06 - 25 - 36 - 43 - 48 to win the prize.

The retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000 (one percent of the prize amount) for selling the winning ticket. “We are excited we were able to provide our customer the opportunity to receive this prize, especially during these trying times,” said Bob Sanders, the Retail Operations Manager at Kelley Williamson Co.

More than 17,000 other prizes, ranging from $4 to $300 were won in this Powerball drawing in Illinois. In all, players in Illinois won more than $1,115,000, in this Powerball drawing.

The Powerball jackpot prize is now at an estimated $158 million, with a cash option of $130.3 million. The next Powerball draw is on Saturday, August 8 at 9:59 p.m.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 48 jurisdictions nationwide.