VP contender Karen Bass’s Cuba baggage a burden in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — California congresswoman Karen Bass is on the short list of potential running mates for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. But her past remarks eulogizing the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro could derail her chances because of a crucial voting bloc in Florida, where elections are decided by razor-thin margins. Bass’s name only recently began surfacing in the Cuban enclave in Miami. In the past decade, Bass has traveled to the island three times, and in 2016 she called Castro’s death “a great loss to the people of Cuba.” Bass has walked back those remarks in recent days and says she doesn’t consider herself a Castro sympathizer.