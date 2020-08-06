Vogue UK spotlights Black activists, social change

LONDON (AP) — The British issue of Vogue is devoting its September issue to activism, with a cover featuring two Black activists and produced by a predominantly Black team on set. Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who is Black, said he wanted the magazine’s new issue to be a “rallying cry for the future.” He said 2020 is a “moment of necessary change,” and told the BBC that the focus on activism was a “no brainer” decision. The influential magazine’s cover features 22-year-old Manchester United soccer star Marcus Rashford, who campaigned to force Britain’s government to grant free food vouchers to poor families. He posed alongside model and mental health activist Adwoa Aboah.