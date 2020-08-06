Virus lockdown for world’s smallest and rarest wild pigs

NEW DELHI (AP) — The world’s smallest and rarest pig is under a lockdown, but not because of the coronavirus. Pygmy hogs are under threat by India’s first outbreak of African swine fever, a severe viral disease that infects both domestic and wild pigs. Thousands of pigs have already died, and scientists are worried the disease could wipe out the critically endangered pygmy hogs. Fewer than 300 of the small pigs remain in India’s northeastern state of Assam. A highly successful captive breeding program has been key to the species’ survival, but the virus could wipe out the species entirely.