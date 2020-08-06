US senators take aim at German port over Russia pipeline

BERLIN (AP) — Three Republican senators have warned operators of a small German port that they face “crushing” sanctions for allegedly providing supplies to vessels involved in a Russian pipeline project. The letter by Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Tom Cotton and Sen. Ron Johnson targets Mukran Port, on the Baltic Sea island of Ruegen. The port is a key staging post for ships involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that’s intended to deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany. Officials at the port’s operator declined Thursday to comment on the letter. Nord Stream 2 said it is currently seeking ways to complete the last 6% of the pipeline.