US average mortgage rates fall; 30-year loan at 2.88%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages fell this week, pushing the key 30-year loan to a record low for the eighth time this year. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average rate on the 30-year home loan dropped to 2.88% from 2.99% last week. It was the lowest level since Freddie started tracking rates in 1971. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.44% from 2.51% last week. Homebuying demand continues as one of few bright spots in the economy, with the recovery stagnating. But a key barrier is still the lack of available homes.