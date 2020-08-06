UN discusses Kashmir for 3rd time since India ends statehood

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has discussed disputed Kashmir at Pakistan’s request for the third time since India’s Hindu nationalist government decided to end the Muslim-majority region’s semi-autonomy a year ago. The U.N.’s most powerful body did not take any action or issue a statement after Wednesday’s virtual meeting behind closed doors Nonetheless, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said afterward that holding the meeting signified “that Jammu and Kashmir is an international dispute” on the council’s agenda, not an internal issue as India claims. India’s new U.N. Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti tweeted after the meeting: “Another attempt by Pakistan fails!”