Southern Mexico state bans junk food sales to children

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The legislature of Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca has approved a ban on selling high-calorie snack food to children, in a bid to combat one of the world’s highest rates of childhood obesity. The bill, the first of its kind in Mexico, has drawn protests from business groups. Officials in Mexico have blamed junk food and soft drinks for Mexico’s shockingly high rate of deaths among middle-aged people from COVID-19. They say Mexicans die at younger ages from the pandemic in part because of the country’s high rates of diabetes and obesity. The law would fine shopkeepers, but allow parents to approve such purchases.