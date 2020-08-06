‘See you in court’: ACLU files nearly 400 cases versus Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — As of this week, the American Civil Liberties Union has filed nearly 400 lawsuits and other legal actions against President Donald Trump’s administration. Some have been rebuffed, but many have resulted in important victories. Among other successes for the ACLU, it prevailed in a U.S. Supreme Court case blocking Trump’s administration from placing a citizenship question on the 2020 census. The day after Trump’s election in November 2016, the ACLU posted a message to him on its website. It said: “See you in court.” As president, the Republican hasn’t personally squared off against the ACLU from the witness stand, but the broader warning has been borne out. Trump calls the ACLU a “group of beauties.”