No hoopla: Virus upends Trump and Biden convention plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic challenger Joe Biden has joined President Donald Trump in scrapping plans to accept his party’s presidential nomination in a convention extravaganza. Neither campaign has announced an alternative to the Democrats’ original plans for Milwaukee and the Republicans’ shifting plans spanning Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida. It’s yet another striking demonstration of how the COVID-19 pandemic has upended American life and the 2020 presidential campaign. The Trump and Biden campaigns are left looking for alternative ways to capitalize on a moment that still can reach millions of Americans via television and online.