Mexico resort pulls controversial ‘anything goes’ tourism ad

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican coastal city of Acapulco has pulled a controversial video promotional ad touting the faded resort’s reputation as an ‘anything goes’ tourism destination. The governor of the Pacific coast state of Guerrero quickly criticized the ads, in which tourists are depicted going to parties and nightclubs without masks or social distancing. Gov. Hector Astudillo wrote late Wednesday that the ads were “out of step with the times, insensitive and reckless.” Officials said the ads weren’t appropriate during the coronavirus pandemic, and Astudillo wrote he preferred the slogan “When all this is over, we’re waiting for you here.”