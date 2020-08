ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are investigating an overnight shooting.



Details on the shooting are limited, but police say it happened in the 3000 block of 9th St. around 1:30 Thursday morning.



According to the police department's Twitter page, a man was hit by gunfire and he was taken to the hospital. His injuries are non-life threatening, according to police.

