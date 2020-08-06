Man charged with attempted murder after fight at rehab facility

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A 25-year-old man is in custody after police say he got into a fight with a 46-year-old man inside a rehab facility.

Jacob Smith faces attempted murder charges.

Rockford Police say they were called to Forest City Rehab in the 300 block of Arnold Avenue for a fight between two roommates. The call came in around 11:30 Tuesday night.

When police got there, they say they found a 46-year-old man who was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital and is still in critical condition.

Details are limited, but Smith is charged with that fight, he remains in the Winnebago County Jail.