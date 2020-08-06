N. Korea’s escalating virus response raises fear of outbreak

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says is quarantining thousands of people and shipping food and other aid to a city locked down over coronavirus concerns. The emergency response and a stream of propaganda glorifying its virus efforts raise concerns that North Korea may be getting more worried about a big outbreak. North Korea told the World Health Organization it has quarantined more than 3,600 people. It also said the person suspected of having COVID-19 had been tested but the results were inconclusive. North Korea has locked down the city of Kaesong and is shipping food and other aid since announcing the potential case. Its longstanding claim to be virus-free is widely doubted.