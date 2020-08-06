Judge nixes Trump bid to delay suit from woman alleging rape

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has knocked down President Donald Trump’s bid to delay a lawsuit from a woman who accused him of rape. Manhattan judge Verna Saunders says in a decision released Thursday that the presidency doesn’t shield Trump in the case. The decision allows Carroll to keep pursuing her suit. She says he slurred her in denying her claim that he raped her in the 1990s, and she is seeking Trump’s DNA as potential evidence. A message was sent to Trump’s lawyers about the ruling.