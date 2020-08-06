Inmate dies in Illinois federal prison following positive COVID-19 test

MARION, Ill. (AP) - Officials of the Federal Bureau of Prisons say an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Marion, Illinois has died of complications from COVID-19.

The Bureau of Prisons revealed Wednesday that 65-year-old Earl James died Sunday after testing positive for the virus on July 22.

Prison officials did not say why James, a Native American, was incarcerated, nor revealed his home town.

As of Wednesday, the Marion facility, which houses about 1,262 inmates, had 84 inmates and four staff members with active cases of COVID-19.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesman says to date, 1,807 federal inmates and 531 Bureau of Prison staff have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 nationwide.

One staff member and 108 inmates have died.