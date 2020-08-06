Hot weekend weather is just around the corner

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Warmer weather is back in the Stateline, and heat and humidity will follow through the weekend. Conditions may feel like the upper 90's within a few days.

Getting humid:

The humidity starts climbing Friday, then really spikes over the weekend.

The humidity won't spike immediately, but you'll notice a difference in the air by Friday afternoon. We go from the "comfortable" end of the humidity spectrum to the "slightly humid" level. This won't have an impact on the feels like conditions for Friday; the heat index stays very close to the air temperature.

Friday returns to the middle to low 80's for a 2nd day in a row. The sky remains partly cloudy to mostly sunny and dry for another day in a row as well.

Hotter weekend:

High humidity settles in this weekend, making conditions feel pretty muggy by Sunday. The heat creeps up a little more, setting us up for heat indices near 100 at times.

The summer heat returns by Sunday, with feels like conditions near 100 degrees.

Saturday remains near average and in the middle 80's. Unlike Friday, higher humidity makes a big difference. The heat index approaches 90, giving Saturday a somewhat hot feel.

A chance for rain remains possibly early Saturday; the rest of the weekend looks fairly dry.

Rain may take the edge off of the heat a little. A decaying round of storms to our west Friday night may try to enter the picture Saturday morning. We may see a few scattered storms early and again toward the middle of Saturday morning, if they track right. There's a chance these may fizzle out before getting here or track just to our south. Either way, rain isn't guaranteed for Saturday, but keep an eye on the sky just in case. Saturday afternoon and evening look to stay dry.

The heat index climbs a lot Sunday, but at least we avoid some of the hottest weather seen to our west.

By Sunday, temperatures approach 90 degrees. With the high humidity, that means the heat index gets close to 100 by the afternoon. Be ready to take it easy and find ways to stay cool! Sunday looks to stay dry, though a slight chance for a stray shower or storm sticks around in the forecast.

We have better chances for rain late Sunday night into early Monday, and again on Wednesday. The heat relaxes a little early next week, with temperatures fall back down into the middle 80's.