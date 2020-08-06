Germany mandates tests for some arrivals as cases increase

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister says authorities will require people arriving from countries considered high-risk to take coronavirus tests starting this weekend. The announcement comes as the country has recorded its highest daily tally of new infections in three months. German officials have voiced alarm over a steady upward creep in the number of new infections over recent weeks. The national disease control center says 1,045 cases were recorded on Wednesday. It’s the first time since May 7 it has counted more than 1,000 cases in a day. The health minister is aware the test requirement “impinges on individual freedoms” but calls it justifiable.