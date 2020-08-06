Former President Bush pays tribute to immigrants in new book

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President George W. Bush will honor American immigrants in a book coming out in March. Bush’s “Out Of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” includes 43 portraits by the 43rd president. They are four-color paintings of immigrants he has come to know over the years, along with biographical essays he wrote about each of them. Bush, who served as president from 2001-2009, has often praised the contributions of immigrants, a notable contrast to President Donald Trump. As president, Bush supported a bipartisan immigration reform bill that narrowly failed to pass in 2007, with opposition coming from both liberals and conservatives.