Former NW Indiana sheriff resentenced for bribery, fraud

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A former northwestern Indiana sheriff has been resentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for accepting bribes from towing businesses. A federal judge in Hammond sentenced John Buncich on Wednesday to 151 months. That’s three years less than the former Lake County sheriff’s original sentence in 2017. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Buncich’s resentencing followed his partially successful appeal that still left him with three felony convictions for bribery and fraud. The former four-term sheriff had been convicted in August 2017 on five counts of wire fraud and one count of bribery.