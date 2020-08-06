Distilleries have too much hand sanitizer as sales begin to stabilize

(CNN) — Some alcohol distilleries have too much hand sanitizer and they are having trouble finding the market for it, according to a new report from the New York Times.

Early in the pandemic, distilleries across the country jumped on the hand sanitizer bandwagon because of how scare sanitizer had become.

Regulators gave distilleries a temporary green light to make it, however, the demand seems to have dried up and prices are down.

That's partly because large brands are now pumping out more product.

So many distilleries are getting out of the business of making sanitizer and trying to get rid of what they have.