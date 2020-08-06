Community breaks ground on new library in Rockton

ROCKTON (WREX) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for a new library under construction in Rockton.

The community broke ground on the new Talcott Free Library located at 101 E. Main St. on Thursday.

The facility is set to be enhanced and modernized.

Some of the upgrades include new study rooms and renovating the interior of the building.

“I think when the community sees what we will come up with as a result of this project, they will be very pleased that we were good stewards of their money.” Talcott Free Library president Gary Kovande said.

The project is funded by a referendum approved in 2019.

Officials expect the renovations to be complete by next construction season.