Child advocates and teachers share concerns about children in abusive homes who elect remote learning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If a child's home is filled with violence and abuse school is typically their safe zone away from the chaos.

"They know they can go and find and adult who's a safe place," says Jennifer Cacciapaglia who leads the Mayor's Office on Combating Human Trafficking and Domestic Violence. "Who will listen to them and is going to do everything they can to help them."

But this year, some students won't leave their home due to remote learning. A reality that has advocates like Cacciapaglia as well as teachers worried.

"The answer is yes," says Cacciapaglia. "I am worried about kids who are not able to be in a space with a safe person."

"That is definitely a huge concern," says Auburn High School teacher Jennifer Grabowski. "In order to maybe have a student disclose to you or to learn enough about a student you have to have a rapport with them and it's very difficult to develop that rapport through the internet or through video and email."

Cacciapaglia's office has worked with Grabowski and a team of other local teachers throughout the past year to better understand what issues face students and how they can help be a resource. The team worked to present a virtual training summit for educators on domestic and sexual violence as well as human trafficking. They're hopeful that as districts continue to work the kinks out of their back to school plans, they'll include a platform to allow teachers the opportunity for building relationships with their students.

"Check in," says Cacciapaglia. "How are you? How are things going? What are you doing during the day? What are your days like during these strange days? Open up a line of communication so there's just a rapport there."

"Academics are going to be…it's not something we'll think about on the first day of school," says Grabowski. "I'm not worried about teaching math on the first day of school I'm worried about connecting on the first week or two weeks. I want to connect with them and it will be a challenge to do so whether we're in school or not. I'll be wearing a mask, it'll be 98 degrees there's a lot of reasons it'll be difficult."

The group who organized this week's training says they are looking forward to putting together future summits for educators.