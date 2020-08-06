California virus-fighting efforts hampered by data delays

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California won’t put any more counties on its coronavirus watch list until it’s solved a problem that has delayed reporting of COVID-19 cases. The state is struggling with problems to a testing database, making data incomplete. Until it’s fixed, California has stopped removing or adding to the list of 38 counties with higher infection rates. California has recorded 525,000 positive tests, the highest figure in the nation. But authorities say the true number is even higher. Incomplete data has hampered health officials’ ability to limit the spread of the virus by reaching those who had contact with infected people.