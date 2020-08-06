Beloit College offering ninth, 10th semesters tuition-free to select students

BELOIT (WREX) — If you enroll at Beloit College for the 2020-21 school year to continue your studies, you could go to school tuition-free.

The school is offering a ninth and 10th semester tuition-free to help students finish or add on to their degree. To be eligible, you must be enrolled full time during the 2020-21 school year, have completed eight full semesters and have graduated or have an academic reason to extend studies for a ninth semester of fifth year before graduating.

Classes at Beloit College begin on Sept. 1.