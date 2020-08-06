Belarus’ leader of 26 years warns against election protests

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The authoritarian leader of Belarus has his political opponents that authorities won’t allow any unsanctioned demonstrations following the weekend election in which he is seeking a sixth consecutive term. President Alexander Lukashenko has ruled the ex-Soviet nation with an iron hand for 26 years and faced recent protests fueled by the worsening economy and the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Election officials barred Lukashenko’s two main challengers from the race, leaving the wife of a jailed opposition blogger trying unseat the president. Tens of thousands have flocked to her campaign rallies. Lukashenko met with his top security officials Thursday and said the government “can’t and will not allow” unrest after Sunday’s vote.