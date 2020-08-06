Amazon to launch ‘A League of Their Own’ series

Amazon officially gets the green light for its "A League of Their Own" series.



The series went in to development in 2018, but has officially been ordered for a series.



According to Yahoo!, the hour-long series will tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show will explore race, sexuality, and follow the characters as they carve their own paths toward the field.



The 1992 Penny Marshall film is based off the Rockford Peaches, and tells a fictionalized account of the real-life All American Girls Professional Baseball League. Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell and Lori Petty star in the film.



The series, though, will star Abbi Jacobson, Chante Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez and Priscilla Delgado.



“Twenty-eight years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked,” Jacobson and Graham said in a statement. “We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life. It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities.”



In May, Mary Pratt, the last known original Peaches player that played on the 1943 team passed away.

