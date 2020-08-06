Afghan council to decide whether Kabul releases 400 Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan officials say a traditional consultative council will convene Friday to decide whether the last 400 Taliban prisoners will be released as part of a peace agreement, even as its Health Ministry says half of Kabul’s residents are infected with the coronavirus. The Taliban have rejected any changes to the deal they signed in February with the U.S. That deal calls for 5,000 Taliban prisoners to be freed by Kabul and the Taliban to free 1,000 government personnel, including security officials, ahead of the start of intra-Afghan negotiations to map out a framework for a future Afghanistan.