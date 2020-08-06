9-year-old pulls dad to shore after fracturing neck in dive

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A 9-year-old Florida boy is being hailed a hero for pulling his father from the water after the man fractured his neck in a diving accident. The Pensacola News Journal reports that Young Asaih Williams has never had any formal lifeguard training, but he knew something was wrong when his dad took a long time coming up from the water Saturday after diving into the shallow waters of the Santa Rosa Sound. Despite a 100-pound weight difference between the two, Asaih channeled superhuman strength, turned his dad over to prevent him from drowning and slowly dragged him to shore. His father underwent spinal surgery, but is expected to recover.