4.8 earthquake shakes southern Puerto Rico, rattling many

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake has struck southern Puerto Rico at a shallow depth in the same region that has not stopped shaking since late December. The quake hit late Thursday at a depth of 7 miles (12 kilometers) and jolted many from their beds. No immediate damage was reported. The tremor initially was reported with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1. The director of Puerto Rico’s Seismic Network tells The Associated Press that the quake was felt across the island. He says it is one of many aftershocks that have occurred since a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck in early January, killing one person and causing million of dollars along Puerto Rico’s southern coast.